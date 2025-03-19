NEWS that two of his managerial counterparts had lost their jobs at Yorkshire clubs last week might well have prompted Graham Alexander to briefly reflect on ‘what could have been’ last March.

It was a time when his tenure at Bradford City looked like it was potentially heading for the rocks.

His side lost four League Two games in a row, conceding 13 goals along the way amid some bruising defeats.

All told, City’s first six matches in March 2024 yielded a miserable four points from 18, culminating in an awful afternoon in Harrogate where the claret-and-amber hordes were angry with everything, justifiably so.

What happened next was significant. Bradford were going nowhere - they were 17th after a 3-0 defeat at Wetherby Road - but their hierarchy held firm.

Just as they did in late autumn and early winter last year when City won just once in nine games in all competitions, including a six-match winless league streak.

Back to the present day. White Rose rivals Huddersfield Town and Barnsley recently sacked Michael Duff and Darrell Clarke respectively amid similar testing times, which were hard, but by no means disastrous either.

It remains to be seen how things work out over a period of time. But sometimes, you need a bit of faith and Alexander can be thankful on that count.

Appointed in the autumn of 2023, Alexander - whose side are second in League Two and won 10 home games in a row ahead of Saturday’s shock reverse to Tranmere - said: "You have an idea of the sort of environment you want to create (over time), not just for me or the staff but the players. Somewhere they feel valued but they can achieve, win and be successful.

"But for me, you need so much support from people around and above; David (Sharpe), Ryan (Sparks) and Stefan (Rupp).

"All these guys have been here for me, especially Ryan from day one.

"There have been some really tough challenges along the way, but he’s understood because we communicate all the time about what we feel is needed.

"Also it’s having that composure of understanding that it’s not always going to be rosy.

"It’s taken a lot of work to get to this stage, but there is still plenty more in front of us. Every person in our club needs support from those around them and I’ve felt it more than anybody else in the last 16 months.

"Hopefully that will continue and I’m sure it will.”

Results are king at all football clubs, clearly. But consistently good ones don’t just arrive by chance and sometimes, you have to take a bit of pain along the way, with Alexander's time at City being a case example.

It takes time to build a side in your own image and over several windows, not just one or two. Forging a proper day-to-day training ground culture is no overnight thing, either. But to afford yourself the scope to do that, you need to buy yourself time with enough wins along the way.

Boards can tire of philosophies when you don’t win enough on a Saturday or a Tuesday.

On being given enough time to build the playing side of a club, Alexander observed: "It’s very difficult to do that in modern football. To get the time is really difficult.

"You have to win enough games for people to believe, but you also need that support when you don’t win because it’s such a tough sport.

"I feel fortunate that I’ve had that backing and support to this point. But we haven’t achieved anything yet – it’s still right in front of us."

Heading towards the home straight of their sixth consecutive season - and hopefully final one - in the fourth tier of English football - Alexander’s City are in comfortably their best league position since dropping down into League Two at the end of 2018-19.

But this is not the time for backslaps. The definitive part of the season is yet to be played out amid a fight for automatic promotion when the margins are tight and a number of key six-pointers are still due to take place between now and May 3.

City’s weekend home game with the division’s form side Colchester is not quite at that level, but is not far off either.

The U’s, who have won five games in a row and occupy the final play-off spot, will move within five points of Bradford should they triumph at Valley Parade. It would add another name to the list of clubs vying for the top three.

For his part, Alexander is not interested in discussions regarding points targets and putting his head potentially on the chopping block.

While his Doncaster Rovers counterpart Grant McCann has been open in his declaration that his side are going for the title, the Bantams chief adopts a different approach.

Alexander added: "I never set targets because it can fluctuate the behaviour in between (games).

"You can be ahead of that schedule and then take a step back and a breather and vice versa.