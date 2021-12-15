Four West Brom players to miss Barnsley clash due to Covid-19

Albion, managed by former Tykes boss Valérien Ismaël, were without Cedric Kipre, Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke and Conor Townsend for last weekend's win over Reading.

As revealed prior to the fixture against the Royals, the quartet have all tested positive for Covid-19 and Friday's meeting at Oakwell will come too soon for all four players.

ABSENT: Conor Townsend, who has played 21 for West Brom this season, is likely to miss Friday's trip to Oakwell. Picture: Getty Images.

The Baggies had to name a makeshift defence against Reading, with midfielders Jake Livermore and Adam Reach deployed along the backline as West Brom closed the gap on the top two to three points last weekend.

Barnsley sit in a precarious position in the Championship and are still waiting for their first win under Poya Asbaghi after losing 2-1 at Preston North End last weekend.

The news of the continued absence of the West Brom defenders may raise hopes of the Reds getting a decent result against their former boss.

Following their win over Reading, Ismaël praised Livermore and Reach for moving into defence, as he said: “I think it was great from Jake and Adam to accept the position, to accept we had an emergency case and we needed their help.

OAKWELL RETURN: For Valérien Ismaël. Picture: Getty Images.