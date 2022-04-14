Four wins or relegation, says Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey

But as he fights to keep Doncaster Rovers in League One, Gary McSheffrey knows personal rivalries will ensure he does not get an easy ride this afternoon. The Trotters are managed by Ian Evatt.

“Having grown up with Evo at Coventry as a kid, he’ll want to come here and do a job on me,” warned 39-year-old McSheffrey, who believes his team need to win their four remaining games to stay in the division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Back in the day we played for different Sunday league teams but we used to pay for Coventry schoolboys. He was a good player, a good lad with a very dry sense of humour, a funny guy. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Gary McSheffrey, Doncaster Rovers manager, thinks his side need to win all four remaining games (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

And McSheffrey, who has Kyle Knoyle recovered after cramp last week, has huge respect for Evatt’s team. “At full strength they’re one of the best footballing teams in the league,” said the former winger. “They play some attractive, risky-type football.

“He’s got some really good players, some energy and quality up the pitch that can score the goals.

“He’s had a couple of injuries that have shaken his team up a bit, real fixtures in the team. (Ricardo) Santos was a big loss but they’re good players who can all handle a football.”

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers WLLDLL; Bolton Wanderers DDDWLD

Referee: J Oldham (Derbyshire)