FOR Freddie Ladapo, the similarities between new club Huddersfield Town and his former one in Ipswich Town extend beyond their colours of blue and white.

The latest mission for the Terriers' latest signing - who has joined on a two-year deal after leaving the Suffolk club at the end of August - is an identical one to the one he faced at Portman Road and something he also knows plenty about from his previous time in Yorkshire at Rotherham United.

Promoted three times from League One, the 31-year-old is eyeing number four after helping Ipswich out of the third tier in 2022-23, while also going up with the Millers in 2019-20 and 2021-22.

Ladapo said: "The size and ambition of the club is really appealing to me and reminds me of joining Ipswich in the same league.

New Huddersfield Town signing Freddie Ladapo, who had a previous spell in Yorkshire at Rotherham United. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"I’ve had a really good pre-season and feel great, so I just want to show the best version of myself in training and then in games for supporters, too.

"I know this division and what it takes to get out of it and I love that we haven’t been shy about admitting that’s exactly what our collective ambition is. My job now is to play a role in that."

The Londoner struck 17 league goals during Ipswich's promotion campaign, having previously hit double figures in the league when the Millers went up twice during his time there.

Those statistics were an understandable attraction to Town and other clubs too, while his presence provides Michael Duff with a tried and trusted forward option in the absence of the suspended Danny Ward and injury issues concerning Rhys Healey and Bojan Radulovic.

Duff, whose side visit Bolton on Saturday, said: “With our numbers in attack limited through suspension and injury, Freddie’s arrival comes at a very important time for us and I’m really happy to have him.

"A player who has been promoted from League One three times already and been in a winning environment at other ambitious clubs, his record speaks for itself and he arrives knowing what it takes to thrive at this level and finish the season where you aspire to."