Freddie Ladapo promises to not let transfer request impact his performances for Rotherham United

The striker handed in a transfer request at the beginning of January but a move away never materialised, with the player in the final months of his contract.

Ladapo joined the Millers from Plymouth Argyle in June 2019 and helped the club secure promotion to the Championship during his first campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old insists his focus remains with Rotherham after he scored both goals in Tuesday night's win over Morecambe, taking his tally in all competitions this season to 15.

MANAGER: Paul Warne. Picture: PA Wire.

“The reasons are obviously personal to me," he said of why he handed in a transfer request.

"I think the manager knows this himself, as soon as I’m back into the team I will always try my hardest for the team.

"I will always try and work hard and before the whole January incident, I think I was doing quite well and the fans were enjoying my performances.

“We’ve still got a big goal to achieve and hopefully I can be there and help them.”

GOAL: Freddie Ladapo scored twice as Rotherham beat Morecambe on Tuesday. Picture: PA Wire.

He added: “Football works in mysterious ways. As long as I’m here for the rest of the season and no matter what happens I'm going to try my hardest for the team.”

Ladapo is not focusing on his future beyond the end of this season, as he aims to help the Millers secure promotion and the League One title.

"I can only do what I can now. By god's grace we can get promoted but then you don't know what the manager or the staff want or how they see the club moving forward," he added.