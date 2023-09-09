Free agent XI: Players Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United could sign - gallery
Clubs can still make signings, even though the summer transfer window has slammed shut.
Free agents can be recruited and some clubs have spaces left in their registered squads, meaning additions can be made.
There have even been some managers admitting their desire to dip into the free agent market, with Rotherham United’s Matt Taylor among them.
But who is available?
Here is an XI comprised of free agents who may interest EFL clubs such as Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.
