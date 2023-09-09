All Sections
Free agent XI: Players Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United could sign - gallery

Clubs can still make signings, even though the summer transfer window has slammed shut.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST

Free agents can be recruited and some clubs have spaces left in their registered squads, meaning additions can be made.

There have even been some managers admitting their desire to dip into the free agent market, with Rotherham United’s Matt Taylor among them.

But who is available?

Here is an XI comprised of free agents who may interest EFL clubs such as Rotherham, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.

Last club: Aston Villa

1. GK: Jed Steer

Last club: Aston Villa Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Last club: Coventry City

2. RB: Todd Kane

Last club: Coventry City Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Last club: Cardiff City

3. CB: Jack Simpson

Last club: Cardiff City Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Last club: Blackburn Rovers

4. CB: Daniel Ayala

Last club: Blackburn Rovers Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

