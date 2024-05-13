The club’s 2023/24 campaign was an enthralling one, which started poorly but ended with a surge into the play-offs. Doncaster came up short in the play-off semi-finals, losing to Crewe Alexandra on penalties.

Rovers boss Grant McCann has made no secret of his desire to avoid the play-offs next season, challenging his players to target the title. Speaking after the defeat to Crewe, he said: “This club shouldn't be in League Two. Ultimately we haven't done the job and that's really hurtful for me. I said to the players it's hard and players might be disappointed but I said we'll be going to win the league next season, there's no question.

"I said if there's anyone who doesn't think they can, tell your agent to call me and find a new club because there's no way I'm waiting for my team to get going for another three or four months like we did at the start of this season. Some of the players have got a decision to make. If they're not ready to win the league, don't come back."

If Doncaster are to mount a title challenge, a summer of shrewd business in the transfer market could prove crucial. The free agent market may prove appealing and with that in mind, here are 17 players Doncaster could potentially target.

Josh Martin The former Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley loanee has not had his Portsmouth contract renewed.

Hakeeb Adelakun A revelation in his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers, making the winger's move permanent appears to be a no-brainer if he is willing.

James Wilson The former Sheffield United loanee forward may need to drop down to League Two after being released by Port Vale.