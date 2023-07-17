All Sections
French midfielder Etienne Camara makes permanent move from Huddersfield Town to Udinese

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the departure of midfielder Etienne Camara.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:39 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST

The 20-year-old has joined Serie A side Udinese for an undisclosed fee, ending his three-year association with the Terriers. He leaves having made a total of 23 appearances for Huddersfield.

In the Huddersfield statement confirming Camara’s exit, Terriers boss Neil Warnock said: “We all know that Etienne has fantastic potential and ability, so if he continues to work on himself and his craft there are real opportunities for him in this game.

“With just a year remaining on his contract, it was clear that he was keen to seek a new challenge and it will be just that for him in the Italian top flight.

The 20-year-old has joined Serie A side Udinese for an undisclosed fee. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty ImagesThe 20-year-old has joined Serie A side Udinese for an undisclosed fee. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images
The 20-year-old has joined Serie A side Udinese for an undisclosed fee. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

“He has been a fantastic boy to work with and has done ever so well at the club to work his way through the academy to our first-team, and I know everyone at Town wishes him the very best for the future, including myself.”

