The 20-year-old has joined Serie A side Udinese for an undisclosed fee, ending his three-year association with the Terriers. He leaves having made a total of 23 appearances for Huddersfield.

In the Huddersfield statement confirming Camara’s exit, Terriers boss Neil Warnock said: “We all know that Etienne has fantastic potential and ability, so if he continues to work on himself and his craft there are real opportunities for him in this game.

“With just a year remaining on his contract, it was clear that he was keen to seek a new challenge and it will be just that for him in the Italian top flight.

The 20-year-old has joined Serie A side Udinese for an undisclosed fee. Image: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images