Fresh double injury blow for Huddersfield Town regarding top-scorer and Wolves loan midfielder

Huddersfield Town forward Josh Koroma. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

HUDDERSFIELD Town have been hit by a fresh double injury blow with top-scorer Josh Koroma and midfielder Joe Hodge set for spells on the sidelines.

Koroma missed Saturday’s League One derby with Barnsley due to a back issue.

He has been pulled out of Sierra Leone’s international squad and will now have a period of rest.

Meanwhile, Hodge (groin) is expected to also be missing for a spell after coming off late on Saturday.

The duo are the latest addition to an injury list which also includes the likes of Lee Nicholls, Michal Helik and Radinio Balker.

Head coach Michael Duff, whose side welcome Barnsley for a second time in four days in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, said: "Josh will be out for a while now.

"It’s like a stress-related (injury) in his back. He has been carrying it for a few weeks.

"It’s just got to a point where he can’t play. He’s been pulled out of that squad and was why he wasn’t available for selection on Saturday.

"He will be out for at least a month, I’d imagine. He just needs rest and it’s one of those that you can’t treat or speed up the healing process. It’s just a time thing.

"I don’t know what the actual timescale is, but I’d imagine he will be out for a while."

On Hodge, Duff added: "It doesn’t look great. He is away with Ireland (under-21s) at the minute having a scan.

"He felt a ‘pop’ in his groin. It is never a great sign when a player says the word pop with an injury.

"I don’t know the full details and I will know more on Thursday.

"It’s frustrating because he was coming off anyway. He had a bit of a tight groin. We were making a sub and the ball stayed in play for about three or four minutes in the moment he felt his pop.