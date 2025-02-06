Fresh double injury blow for luckless Huddersfield Town with striker out for rest of season plus Michael Duff on Bojan Radulovic future

HUDDERSFIELD Town have been rocked by a fresh double injury blow with luckless striker Rhys Healey out for the rest of the season while recent signing Ruben Roosken will be sidelined for a significant spell as well.

Healey damaged his cartilage in last weekend’s League One loss at Northampton Town, while Roosken has also picked up a knee injury.

Healey has had a rotten time since joining from Watford in the winter window of 2024.

A sign of things to come on the injury front arrived on his first home start against Sheffield Wednesday a year ago when he came off with a significant groin issue.

Huddersfield Town's Rhys Healey. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Further fitness problems followed and the jinxed forward popped his calf just before half-time on his maiden home league start of 23-24 in late November.

Roosken has had a tough introduction at Town and was dismissed shortly after coming on for his debut from the bench against Rotherham United last month.

Joe Taylor, Nigel Lonwijk, Mickel Miller and Danny Ward are among those who remain sidelined for Town.

Boss Michael Duff said: “It has not been a great week on the injury front. Ruben got a whack in the first half and did well to play for the rest of the half and we rook him off at half-time. He’s had a scan and it doesn’t look great.

Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken (Image: Huddersfield Town)

“He is due to see a surgeon on Monday or Tuesday. He won’t be back any time soon.

"Rhys landed awkwardly and is booked in for surgery next week and we probably won’t see Rhys again this season.

"It’s been difficult with injuries.”

Better news has seen David Kasumu return to training, while Tom Lees, who broke his nose in the recent home game with Birmingham City, is available for the weekend game against Reading – although he will wear a protective mask if he is involved.

Meanwhile, Duff says forward Bojan Radulovic’s loan exit to Dutch side Fortuna Sittard was the best for all concerned, despite injury issues with Healey and Taylor.

Duff, who brought in Wolves attacker on loan on deadline day, said: “It’s not a personal thing. Bojan has scored two goals in 35 games in 12 or 13 months. It’s not to say it won’t work. Sometimes, you just need a break.

"He had a difficult start for me as he missed quite a chunk of pre-season and players will always tell you when you miss a chunk of pre-season, it is difficult to catch up.