Fresh injury blow for Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff with Terriers player missing out on return to former club Barnsley in League One derby

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff has revealed that the injury-hit League One club have copped a fresh injury blow with defender Matty Pearson expected to be out for up to six weeks with a calf injury.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Barnsley centre-half Pearson felt the problem late last week and did not feature in last weekend’s home game with Reading.

Duff, speaking ahead of his first return to Oakwell since his departure in the summer of 2023, said: "Matty is out for six weeks probably. He’s pulled his calf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a bit of a strange one to be honest. He trained Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and came in on Friday morning and said he felt his calf was sore. We sent him for a scan and he had a significant tear in his calf.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff, who returns to former club Barnsley on Saturday.

"From our point of view and the medics, we don’t know when and how it happened and he doesn’t seem to know when it happened either, so it’s a bit of an odd one as there’s usually a mechanism or some feeling sensation.

"Whether it's been a progressive thing, I don’t know.”

Pearson adds to a lengthy injury count which includes the likes of Joe Taylor, Rhys Healey, Danny Ward, Mickel Miller and Nigel Lonwijk.

Duff has revealed that the latter, who injured his hamstring early last month, is the next likely returnee, while the club have received some positive news regarding Ruben Roosken, who injured his knee in he recent game at Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson, right, is joined by team-mates after opening the scoring against Charlton Athletic in November. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Duff added: "Ruben saw a specialist in London yesterday and it’s relatively positive news. We thought it might be the season (out) and the scan looked really bad. But the experts get their hands on them and have a look.

"He’s still going to be out for a significant period of time, we’re looking at two to four weeks to hopefully get him back on the grass as soon as possible.

“Rhys Healey had surgery yesterday and was in London as well and that will probably be him for the season.

"Nigel Lonwijk is on the grass and probably the next one back in. Kas (David Kasumu) is back on the pitch and available. Mickel Miller is on the grass and still a long way away, but it’s nice to see him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joe Taylor is on the grass, but not with the physios still.

"So there are positive signs of people coming back, but there will be nothing for the weekend.