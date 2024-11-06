Fresh injury blow for League Two club Bradford City with ex-Aston Villa and Plymouth Argyle man sidelined until New Year

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 6th Nov 2024, 18:50 BST
BRADFORD City winger Tyreik Wright is sidelined until the new year with a quad issue.

The former Plymouth Argyle and Aston Villa player suffered the injury last week, although better news sees Clarke Oduor return to the fray ahead of Saturday's trip to Fleetwood after missing the club's past three matches.

On Wright, Alexander, who celebrated his first anniversary in charge this week, said: "Tyreik unfortunately picked up an injury prior to the last game against Aldershot.

"He’s going to be missing for probably a couple of months at least, which is a shame for us all, but especially Tyreik.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander speaks with Tyreik Wright during the Sky Bet League Two match against Newport County at Valley Parade. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"He’s damaged his quad in training and when we had it scanned, it was confirmed as being serious enough to take him out for a while.

"Clarke has been out on the grass with us and trained for the first time (on Wednesday), which is good, so fingers crossed he is fine for the weekend.

"It's dragged on a little but he was out there."

