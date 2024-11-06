Fresh injury blow for League Two club Bradford City with ex-Aston Villa and Plymouth Argyle man sidelined until New Year

BRADFORD City winger Tyreik Wright is sidelined until the new year with a quad issue.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Plymouth Argyle and Aston Villa player suffered the injury last week, although better news sees Clarke Oduor return to the fray ahead of Saturday's trip to Fleetwood after missing the club's past three matches.

On Wright, Alexander, who celebrated his first anniversary in charge this week, said: "Tyreik unfortunately picked up an injury prior to the last game against Aldershot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s going to be missing for probably a couple of months at least, which is a shame for us all, but especially Tyreik.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander speaks with Tyreik Wright during the Sky Bet League Two match against Newport County at Valley Parade. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"He’s damaged his quad in training and when we had it scanned, it was confirmed as being serious enough to take him out for a while.

"Clarke has been out on the grass with us and trained for the first time (on Wednesday), which is good, so fingers crossed he is fine for the weekend.