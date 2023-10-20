Championship football is back following another international break.

Fans have a packed weekend schedule to enjoy this weekend, although one fixture has already fallen victim to extreme weather.

There is already a tense battle unfolding at the top of the Championship, with various clubs staking early claims for a place in the Premier League.

An equally tense battle is unfolding at the bottom but many of the current strugglers will be hoping to pull away from danger.

The BetVictor supercomputer has predicted a brand new Championship outcome, using a Python-based match simulator to predict what the table will look like at the end of the season.

Here is what it came up with.