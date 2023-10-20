All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled

Fresh outcome predicted in Championship title race between Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Leicester City and West Brom

Championship football is back following another international break.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Oct 2023, 18:42 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 18:42 BST

Fans have a packed weekend schedule to enjoy this weekend, although one fixture has already fallen victim to extreme weather.

There is already a tense battle unfolding at the top of the Championship, with various clubs staking early claims for a place in the Premier League.

An equally tense battle is unfolding at the bottom but many of the current strugglers will be hoping to pull away from danger.

The BetVictor supercomputer has predicted a brand new Championship outcome, using a Python-based match simulator to predict what the table will look like at the end of the season.

Here is what it came up with.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the Championship table to look.

1. Predicted Championship table

Here is how a supercomputer expects the Championship table to look. Photo: George Tewkesbury/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Average points: 34

2. 24. Sheffield Wednesday

Average points: 34 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average points: 37

3. 23. Queens Park Rangers

Average points: 37 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average points: 37

4. 22. Rotherham United

Average points: 37 Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:MiddlesbroughIpswich TownSunderlandPremier LeagueBetVictor