Rotherham remain in deep trouble after Bristol City substitute Andreas Weimann’s stoppage-time goal clinched his side a 2-1 home win.
Jordan Hugill earlier equalised from the penalty spot for the Millers after Tommy Conway had headed City into a first-half lead.
Cardiff edged three points clear of the drop zone after drawing 1-1 at home with Stoke.
Josh Laurent headed Stoke in front and Cardiff equalised before half-time through Sory Kaba, who later had a penalty saved by Stoke goalkeeper Jack Bonham.
Blackpool kept their survival hopes alive as Ian Poveda’s second-half strike sealed a 1-0 win at Birmingham.
QPR stunned champions-elect Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor but the nature of the team the Clarets selected is under investigation.
Here’s how Saturday’s games affected the bottom seven:
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|18
|QPR
|44
|-26
|47
|19
|Rotherham United
|43
|-11
|46
|20
|Cardiff City
|43
|-14
|46
|21
|Huddersfield Town
|43
|-19
|44
|22
|Reading
|44
|-20
|43
|23
|Blackpool
|44
|-20
|41
|24
|Wigan Athletic
|44
|-27
|40
So that’s how it looks, now here’s how it will look according to data experts FiveThirtyEight who have crunched the numbers from thousands of simulated results to come up with this final Championship table.
Will Yorkshire’s two teams survive?
|Pos
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|18
|Cardiff City
|46
|-15
|50
|19
|Rotherham United
|46
|-12
|49
|20
|QPR
|46
|-27
|49
|21
|Huddersfield Town
|46
|-20
|48
|R
|22
|Reading
|46
|-20
|46
|R
|23
|Blackpool
|46
|-25
|43
|R
|24
|Wigan Athletic
|46
|-27
|43
For other football predictions, visit FiveThirtyEight.com.