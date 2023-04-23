All Sections
Fresh twist to Championship relegation battle predicted for Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, QPR, Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic

There are seven teams still fighting it out to avoid the drop in the Championship, including two from Yorkshire, as the season enters its final two weeks.

By Nick Westby
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:14 BST

Rotherham remain in deep trouble after Bristol City substitute Andreas Weimann’s stoppage-time goal clinched his side a 2-1 home win.

Jordan Hugill earlier equalised from the penalty spot for the Millers after Tommy Conway had headed City into a first-half lead.

Cardiff edged three points clear of the drop zone after drawing 1-1 at home with Stoke.

Can Neil Warnock keep Huddersfield Town up? (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)Can Neil Warnock keep Huddersfield Town up? (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Can Neil Warnock keep Huddersfield Town up? (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Josh Laurent headed Stoke in front and Cardiff equalised before half-time through Sory Kaba, who later had a penalty saved by Stoke goalkeeper Jack Bonham.

Blackpool kept their survival hopes alive as Ian Poveda’s second-half strike sealed a 1-0 win at Birmingham.

QPR stunned champions-elect Burnley 2-1 at Turf Moor but the nature of the team the Clarets selected is under investigation.

Here’s how Saturday’s games affected the bottom seven:

Pos Team P GD Pts
18 QPR 44 -26 47
19 Rotherham United 43 -11 46
20 Cardiff City 43 -14 46
21 Huddersfield Town 43 -19 44
22 Reading 44 -20 43
23 Blackpool 44 -20 41
24 Wigan Athletic 44 -27 40
So that’s how it looks, now here’s how it will look according to data experts FiveThirtyEight who have crunched the numbers from thousands of simulated results to come up with this final Championship table.

Will Yorkshire’s two teams survive?

Pos Team P GD Pts
18 Cardiff City 46 -15 50
19 Rotherham United 46 -12 49
20 QPR 46 -27 49
21 Huddersfield Town 46 -20 48
R 22 Reading 46 -20 46
R 23 Blackpool 46 -25 43
R 24 Wigan Athletic 46 -27 43

For other football predictions, visit FiveThirtyEight.com.

