AT THE top end of the Championship, it's straightforward for Yorkshire clubs.

Sheffield United are promoted - and well done to them - while Middlesbrough will finish either third or fourth in the table and are guaranteed a home semi-final second leg, regardless of what happens in their final two games against Rotherham United and Coventry City.

The intrigue can be found at the bottom with the Millers and Huddersfield Town both striving to avoid relegation.

The former could have effectively sealed their safety with victory over Cardiff City on Thursday. Instead, Rotherham lost - and it is Cardiff who were celebrating survival.

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty

The Bluebirds, meanwhile, host Huddersfield - managed by their former boss Neil Warnock - on Sunday lunch-time.

Another huge fixture in the survival scene takes place on Saturday when third-from-bottom Reading host rock bottom Wigan. Should the Latics win that, the Millers are safe.

Second-from-bottom Blackpool host Millwall on Friday.

After hosting Boro on Monday, the Millers finish their season at Wigan.

Following their visit to Wales, Town have successive home games against Sheffield United and a potential humdinger with Reading.

The number crunchers at fivethirtyeight.com have dissected the latest Championship data and predicted the final outcome in the relegation fight.

Latest predicted table and points.