All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
41 minutes ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
51 minutes ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
1 hour ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Fresh twist to Championship relegation battle predicted for Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, QPR, Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic

AT THE top end of the Championship, it's straightforward for Yorkshire clubs.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST

Sheffield United are promoted - and well done to them - while Middlesbrough will finish either third or fourth in the table and are guaranteed a home semi-final second leg, regardless of what happens in their final two games against Rotherham United and Coventry City.

The intrigue can be found at the bottom with the Millers and Huddersfield Town both striving to avoid relegation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former could have effectively sealed their safety with victory over Cardiff City on Thursday. Instead, Rotherham lost - and it is Cardiff who were celebrating survival.

Most Popular
EFL match-ball. Picture: GettyEFL match-ball. Picture: Getty
EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty

The Bluebirds, meanwhile, host Huddersfield - managed by their former boss Neil Warnock - on Sunday lunch-time.

Another huge fixture in the survival scene takes place on Saturday when third-from-bottom Reading host rock bottom Wigan. Should the Latics win that, the Millers are safe.

Second-from-bottom Blackpool host Millwall on Friday.

After hosting Boro on Monday, the Millers finish their season at Wigan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following their visit to Wales, Town have successive home games against Sheffield United and a potential humdinger with Reading.

The number crunchers at fivethirtyeight.com have dissected the latest Championship data and predicted the final outcome in the relegation fight.

Latest predicted table and points.

Team Predicted points
Cardiff 51
QPR 49
Rotherham United 48
Huddersfield Town 48
Reading 46
Blackpool 43
Wigan 43
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedBlackpoolReadingQPRMillersWigan AthleticYorkshire