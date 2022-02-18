The Tykes are six points from safety and will be desperate to snatch a win against Coventry City, who sit 12th in the Championship.

Barnsley have only one win in their last five meetings between the club – however the victory came in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

The last time the Yorkshire club beat Coventry away from home was all the way back in 1923 and will certainly be look to break their duck this weekend.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours…

1. Tigers open contract talks Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has revealed that the club have already opened talks with all the players out of contract this summer. The likes of George Honeyman, Josh Emmanuel and Matt Ingram are all set to discuss new deals. (Yorkshire Post)

2. Wayne Rooney makes free agent revelation Wayne Rooney has revealed that Derby County have free agents waiting to join the club if their embargo is lifted. The Rams currently sit 23rd in the Championship - five points from safety. (Derbyshire Live)

3. Spurs eye Blackburn Rovers ace Tottenham are eyeing a move for Blackburn Rovers defender Ashley Phillips, however they failed with two bids to sign the 16-year-old. Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea were also interested in Phillips. (The Express)

4. Stoke City defender departs Stoke City's Tom Edwards has returned to New York Red Bulls on loan for the 2022 season. The right-back made 27 appearances in the MLS during his first spell. (New York Red Bulls)