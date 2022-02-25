Hull City have failed to win in their last six matches (L4 D2) and will be hoping to redeem themselves this weekend following a humiliating 2-0 defeat to Barnsley midweek.

The Tigers now face a trip to Peterborough tomorrow afternoon, with Posh hoping for their first league victory since before Christmas.

Hull are likely to avoid the drop following an important trio of wins last month, however three points tomorrow can move them closer to safety and potentially see them rise to 18th place in the Championship table.

Here are the best of today’s transfer rumours...

1. Ex-Posh starlet set for League Two switch Lee Tomlin has been training with Walsall and is reportedly close to joining the League Two side permanently following his release by Cardiff City in October. The 33-year-old spent made over 150 appearances for Peterborough United over two spells with the club. (Express & Star) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. European giants eye Boro winger Arsenal, Ajax and RB Leipzig are among the teams scouting Middlesbrough winger Isaiah Jones. The 22-year-old has one goal and eight assists in his breakthrough season with the club. (Northern Echo) Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

3. Forest star hints at summer move Nottingham Forest striker Nuno Da Costa has hinted at a permanent exit from the City Ground this summer. The 31-year-old has admitted he is in talks with Caen, where he has been on loan since for the past month. (Football League World) Photo: James Williamson - AMA Photo Sales

4. Premier League clubs target Bristol City teen A number of Premier League clubs and sides across Europe are reportedly monitoring Bristol City's Alex Scott ahead of a summer move. Everton, Leicester and West Ham are among the clubs keen. (BristolLive) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales