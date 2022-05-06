The final round of EFL Championship fixtures takes place tomorrow as the curtain comes down on the 2021/22 league season and clubs start preparing for the summer transfer window.

The season will finally be over for Hull City and Barnsley on Saturday when they wrap up their last games against Nottingham Forest and West Brom respectively.

However, Huddersfield will have at least two more games to play after this weekend and will hope for a third at Wembley later this month.

The Terriers face Bristol City having already secured a place in the play-offs and all that remains to be decided is if they will finish third or fourth and who they will take on in the semi-finals.

Nottingham Forest will be in the other semi-final from Carlos Corberán’s side, as they will also finish either third or fourth, meaning it will be one of Sheffield United, Luton Town, Middlesbrough or Millwall that Town take on.

The Blades and the Hatters currently occupy fifth and sixth and will ensure they make the play-offs if they win their respective matches against Fulham and Reading but Boro and the Lions are waiting to capitalise if they falter.

Away from the action on the pitch, many Championship clubs are already fully focused on the incomings and outgoings of the summer transfer window.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

1. Fulham interested in Matondo Fulham are interested in Wales forward Rabbi Matondo who has impressed during a loan spell at Belgian side Cercle Brugge from German side Schalke (Telegraph)

2. Livi want permanent Bailey deal Scottish Premiership side Livingston are keen on a permanent deal for Birmignham City winger Odin Bailey who has impressed them on-loan this season (The Herald)

3. Bristol skipper wants Klose to sign new deal Bristol City captain Daniel Bentley is hoping that defender Tim Klose will sign a new deal at the club with his contract set to expire this summer (BristolWrold)

4. Swans to move for Harness Swansea City remain interested in Portsmouth's Marcus Harness and the League One side are expecting to face bids for the winger this summer (The News- Portsmouth)