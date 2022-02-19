One in Jon Russell is already making his first-time mark at Town. A further barometer of the former Chelsea academy player’s development could arrive at Fulham today, close to where he was brought up in Sunbury.

Terriers fans must wait for their first sight of loan signing Tino Anjorin, who joined at the end of the January window from Chelsea, with the 20-year-old in the final stages of his rehabilitation from a foot injury.

Russell, slightly older at 21, played with Anjorin in the age groups in their time at Stamford Bridge and can vouch for his credentials.

PROMISING: Huddersfield Town's Jon Russell Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Russell said: “Tino is more like a ‘Ruben’, to be honest. He is very powerful and strong and drives with the ball very well.

“He is a very good attacking player. If you give him the ball, he will hold it and is strong.

“He is a great player to play with as well and has technical ability. He is a great player and I have enjoyed playing with him, If you make a mistake, you can always rely on him.”

For his part, Russell cites Patrick Vieira and Sergio Busquets as two players who he models himself upon, but Loftus-Cheek has certainly helped him along the way on the advice front.

NOT LONG NOW: Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Tino Anjorin is closing in on his first appearance for Huddersfield Town Picture: Adam Davy/PA

He continued: “I was not associated with the (Chelsea) first team that much, but I did speak to Ruben quite a bit.

“I remember when I was younger, I asked him how did he get his power. He came back to me with what I needed to do. So I used to speak to him quite a bit when I was training.

“Especially when you have the same height, you can learn from him. It is different when you are not the same height as things work differently when you are tall. Its good he is similar to me.”

Town, who are 14 matches unbeaten in all competitions, face the side who provided them with their toughest moment earlier this season with Fulham thumping them 5-1 in West Yorkshire in August.

But Carlos Corberan says it won’t be a particular motivation. Town have moved on a fair way.