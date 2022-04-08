Gary McSheffrey addresses his long-term future as Doncaster Rovers boss

Rovers are eight points from safety with just five games remaining in their League One campaign, with relegation becoming increasingly likely.

Doncaster have the opportunity to give their survival hopes a boost tomorrow as they take on Crewe Alexandra, the only side below them in the table.

McSheffrey says has been given assurances on his future but admits that results need to improve quickly.

“That’s the plan,” said McSheffrey, when asked if he would still be in charge after the summer.

“They’ve given me some confidence in that. But I’m not naive. I know that you need to get results on the pitch.

“The bigger picture is, yes, I’m confident that’ll be the case."

McSheffrey believes he can help Doncaster secure an immediate return to the third tier if they do drop into League Two this season.

GARY MCSHEFFREY: Expects to be in charge at Doncaster Rovers next season. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

He added: "I’m confident in my ability. I think everyone needs a little bit of time.