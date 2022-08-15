Gary McSheffrey demands goals from Doncaster Rovers defenders after Ro-Shaun Williams gets off the mark

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ro-Shaun Williams scored the first goal of his career to secure a dramatic point at Wimbledon on Saturday and McSheffrey has told his backline he wants them all contributing during the League Two campaign.

That continues with the visit of Stockport County this evening.

"It was good for him to get his first goal, his played a lot of games (136) for a young defender," reflected McSheffrey. "Hopefully he can get a few more.

"We've challenged them with that after the game on Saturday.

"The top teams that win things, the centre-backs cup in, the full-backs chip in, set plays - we've challenged them to score as many as they can as a defensive unit."

Rovers have won one and drawn two of their first three league games.

McSheffrey is hopefully he can nurse the 11 who came from behind at Plough Lane into Tuesday's match.

"There's a couple we've had to just monitor today and wrap up but we're hopeful we'll have the same numbers," said the manager after Monday's training session.

"(Tom Anderson) is one we'll monitor up to the last minute."

Ben Close and Luke Molyneux are getting close to being involved again but defender Joe Olowu could be out for a month.

"Joe Olowu has a slight problem in the groin so he'll probably be out for a month or so.

"Individually he had a good season last season, didn't miss anything in pre-season, a game or a session so it was a surprising one really because he's up their with our fittest players but it's happened and we just have to deal with it and find a way."

"(Close and Molyneux) trained again today. It could be too soon for them but you never know, It depends what we feel we need from the bench, are they ready for the game? It's a 50-50 call.