Rowe came off at the interval in Tuesday's 1-0 home reverse to Ipswich and is big doubt.

Galbraith has missed Rovers' last two games with a calf problem and is back at parent club Manchester United receiving treatment.

McSheffrey said: "He (Rowe) has got a bit of a swollen ankle, it's a bit black and blue and a bit of a gash on it. He obviously didn't train, but he is icing it around the clock and doing as much as he can to be available, so we'll just have to monitor that until the last minute.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"I don't feel it is too much damage to the ankle, whether it is a ligament or anything. But I think it is really swollen from the impact injury, a cut and a lot of bruising. He has not ruled himself anyway."

On Galbraith, he added: "He is back at Manchester United for a few days and we will touch base and re-assess that at the beginning of next week, but I wouldn't say he would be available for the next couple.

McSheffrey has offered an update on the fitness of midfielder John Bostock and defender Tom Anderson and has provided positive glimmers of hope regarding both.

Bostock has been sidelined since late November after damaging ankle ligaments. Anderson has been sidelined with a problematic foot injury since mid-December.

Both are among a injury list which also includes the likes of Jon Taylor, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Cameron and Joe Wright.

McSheffrey added: "John Bostock - potentially in a couple of weeks (could be) back with the training group. He is out training with the physio and fitness coach in the last week or so and he is on the grass this week and will be with them for a couple of weeks and then back with the squad.