NEW MANAGER: Gary McSheffrey

McSheffrey had been in caretaker control since the start of December when Richie Wellens was sacked after a dismal start to the season by the League One side.

The former Rovers winger has been in charge for four matches, one won, three lost. He has been assisted by former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair.

The 39-year-old has been part of the Rovers' coaching set-up since 2018, working with the club's junior sides.

Rovers' most experienced player, Tommy Rowe, has praised the move. Rowe was a team-mate of McSheffrey's at the Keepmoat Stadium during the 2016-17 season.

Asked if McSheffrey was the right man for the job, he replied: "Without a doubt.

"I always back every manager who comes through the door, that's the way you are as a player, you don't have any choice. Whoever's in charge you have to back them.

"But I've got commonalities with the manager, I've played with him, I know what he's like as a person and a player and I've thoroughly enjoyed working with him over the last few weeks.

"He's done so well in terms of getting to know what these players need and how to communicate with this group of players because it's not an easy job.

"There's a certain way to speak to young players and if you're going to get a tune out of them it's got to be right otherwise they can go under a little bit. To get the bravery out of them you've got to be able to give them the confidence and the belief that they deserve to be on that pitch.

"The more we do that, the more these players will believe themselves and we have match-winners among the young lads."

Rowe has also been impressed by the combination of Rowe and Sinclair.

"I know they've joked about good cop, bad cop but Frank's the organiser and you can see he was a defensive player. He brings a lot of communication and you can see Gaz is very settled and calm in his thoughts and the way he speaks," he said.

"He sees things other people might not see. If we can identify that before a game or at half-time it helps.

"Together they work well and communicate really well with this group."

During the recruitment process, which saw over 130 applicants, Rovers were open-minded about whether to appoint a head coach or a manager, but have opted for the latter title. A director of football was also mooted.

Rovers are 23rd in League One, six points from safety.