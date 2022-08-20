Gary McSheffrey praises Kyle Hurst after double helps Doncaster Rovers beat Salford City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurst produced two excellent finishes to help Rovers remain without defeat in the league and end Salford’s unbeaten start to the campaign, despite having led through Brandon Thomas-Asante’s early strike.

“I’m delighted for Hursty, getting his first two career goals,” said manager McSheffrey.

“He just started to get into it. He was causing them problems but his end product was going awry.

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey watched his side continue their unbeaten start to the season. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“He was finding his half a yard but he couldn’t get any power into his shooting. That’s what happens when you’re young and excited – you get jelly legs a little bit.

“For the first one to go in was brilliant and the confidence he took from that, you could see it with his second. What a finish. To go with his left foot and near post, high into the net was a great finish.”

Rovers boss McSheffrey lost three players to injury during the game, leaving him with midfielders Harrison Biggins and Tommy Rowe at full-back by the end.

“It’s a great win,” he said. “It’s points over performance for us at the minute. We started awfully and we were lucky to be at one (-nil down).

“We had to make too many changes which left us at bare bones and we had to tweak things several times. But we dealt with it and got better.”

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle (Faulkner 20), Williams, Anderson (Long 13), Maxwell (Molyneux 46), Clayton, Biggins, Hurst, Tomlin, Rowe, Miller, Long (Agard 56).Unused substitutes: Jones, Andrews, Kuleya.

Salford City: King, Lowe, Vassell, Leak (Dackers 90), Bolton, Watt, Watson (Smith 82), Touray, Lund (Simoes 73), Hendry, Thomas-Asante. Unused substitutes: Berkoe, Porter, Torrance, O’Brien.