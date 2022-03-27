Gary McSheffrey still has belief Doncaster Rovers can escape relegation

Rovers sit four points from a position of safety with just six games remaining but have played at least one game more than their relegation rivals.

At the Keepmoat Stadium, the Addicks missed a string of chances, with Conor Washington seeing a penalty saved before Jayden Stockley netted the only goal of the game midway through the second half.

McSheffrey insists he will encourage his side to keep fighting and is in no mood to throw in the towel, as long as Doncaster’s potential relegation is not mathematically confirmed.

DEFEAT: For Doncaster Rovers against Charlton. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“Gillingham getting a win put a gap to them and other teams haven’t played, so we’ll have to see what they do,” said McSheffrey with time running out for Rovers to save their season.

“But it’s not mathematically done so we have to keep being positive and try to believe we can win the next game. That’s all we can keep doing.

“I can’t sit and be negative. We won’t accept it until the proof is in the pudding.

“If it happens, it happens, but we keep trying to fight until the end.

GARY MCSHEFFREY: Watched his Doncaster Rovers side lose to Charlton Athletic on Saturday. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“We didn’t look like winning the game today and we were lucky to still be in it at half-time.

“We made more of a game of it in the second half, created a couple of chances and a bit of momentum but ultimately we gave a cheap goal away.”

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Barlow (Younger 46), Clayton, Smith (Bostock 76), Rowe, Jackson (Martin 72), Hiwula, Dodoo. Unused subs: Jones, Horton, Gardner, Griffiths.

Charlton: MacGillivray, Purrington, Lavelle, Matthews, Dobson, Gilbey, Fraser (Lee 90+2), Blackett-Taylor (Famewo 90), Clare, Stockley, Washington. Unused subs: Harness, Pearce, Jaiyesimi, Leko, Burstow.