All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher agree on Sheffield United and Luton Town's Premier League fates

Pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher do not always agree – but both have made the same prediction regarding how Sheffield United will fare in the Premier League this season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST

The Blades are back in the top flight after a two-year absence, having finished as runners-up in the Championship last season. Their dynamism, drive and tactical approach won admirers last season, although the summer that has followed has not been plain sailing.

Star playmaker Iliman Ndiaye has moved to Ligue 1 side Marseille, while midfield regular Sander Berge has completed a move to fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New signings have arrived, including USA international Auston Trusty, but Neville and Carragher have both backed the Blades to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Neville and Carragher have made their Premier League predictions. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesNeville and Carragher have made their Premier League predictions. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Neville and Carragher have made their Premier League predictions. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

When asked who he thought would go down on The Overlap, Carragher answered: “Sheffield United, I would say Luton. I think Wolves would have a problem.”

Neville also predicted that the Blades and the Hatters would go down, while also throwing AFC Bournemouth into his bottom three. Sheffield United fan Nick Wylie was on the fan panel and also shared concern for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

He said: “The less said about Sheffield United, the better at the moment. I’m really, really worried. The team that is going to start the first game of the season against [Crystal] Palace is going to be a lot worse than the team that got promoted to the Premier League.

"That is the worry. We lost Tommy Doyle, James McAtee, both going back to Man City, we’ve sold our best player in my lifetime three weeks before the Premier League season. I feel like I’m going to cry right now. No hope, whatsoever.”

Related topics:Gary NevilleBladesPremier LeagueLuton Town