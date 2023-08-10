Pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher do not always agree – but both have made the same prediction regarding how Sheffield United will fare in the Premier League this season.

The Blades are back in the top flight after a two-year absence, having finished as runners-up in the Championship last season. Their dynamism, drive and tactical approach won admirers last season, although the summer that has followed has not been plain sailing.

New signings have arrived, including USA international Auston Trusty, but Neville and Carragher have both backed the Blades to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Neville and Carragher have made their Premier League predictions. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

When asked who he thought would go down on The Overlap, Carragher answered: “Sheffield United, I would say Luton. I think Wolves would have a problem.”

Neville also predicted that the Blades and the Hatters would go down, while also throwing AFC Bournemouth into his bottom three. Sheffield United fan Nick Wylie was on the fan panel and also shared concern for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

He said: “The less said about Sheffield United, the better at the moment. I’m really, really worried. The team that is going to start the first game of the season against [Crystal] Palace is going to be a lot worse than the team that got promoted to the Premier League.