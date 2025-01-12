George Eastham: The World Cup winning footballer who battled 'slavery contracts'

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Newcastle, Arsenal and Stoke inside forward, he left a far-reaching legacy as the man who battled against ‘slavery contracts’.

A second generation England international, following in the footsteps of his once-capped father George Senior, Eastham was the only Gunners player in Sir Alf Ramsey’s World Cup-winning squad.

Yet he did not feature in the tournament, the last of his 19 caps coming ahead of the finals as he scored against Denmark in July 1966.

George Eastham of Arsenal FC poses for a portrait on 1st December 1960 at the Arsenal Stadium in Highbury, London, Great Britain. (Photo by Don Morley/Getty Images)

It was in the Potteries where Eastham, whose uncle Harry Eastham was also a professional footballer with Liverpool and Tranmere, claimed his only piece of club silverware, scoring the winner in the 2-1 League Cup final victory over Chelsea in 1972 to give Stoke their first ever major trophy.

That contribution may well be remembered most fondly by Stoke supporters – and recalled with anguish by those in blue that day – but it was his off-field work which set Eastham apart.

Born in Blackpool on September 23, 1936, Eastham began his senior football career in Northern Ireland playing for semi-professional side Ards, where his father, a former Bolton and Blackpool inside forward, was player-manager.

George senior had headed there with his family to take up the role in 1953 and both father and son made their debuts in the same match, the opening day of the 1953-54 season.

Sixteen-year-old Eastham’s chance came because of injuries to first-team players, with his father reportedly telling him: “I’m putting you in. Not that you’re ready.”

His form on the pitch was more than adequate, but discontent off it would lead to an acrimonious exit three years down the line. With relations between club and player at rock bottom due to Eastham’s desire to find other work to supplement his football earnings being rebuffed by Newcastle, he requested a move south – to join Arsenal – but it was rejected by the Magpies.

At the time, Newcastle were well within their rights to do just that under the retain-and-transfer rule – or the ‘slavery’ rule as it became known – whereby a club could reject a player’s transfer even if his contract had expired.

So Eastham was in limbo. He had gone on strike at Newcastle but could not join another club. Off to London he went, selling cork to earn a living and earning more than he had been playing football.

Seven months passed before Newcastle relented and a transfer to Arsenal was completed, but Eastham was at the forefront of the legal fight by this point, leading the players’ revolt against the ‘slavery’ rule alongside the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Having gone on strike, Eastham did not gain personally from his courtroom battle with Newcastle, but his fight saw the retain-and-transfer regulations altered in favour of players.

He was the Jean-Marc Bosman of his day. Proof of his impact and influence came in December 2020 when, 25 years after the introduction of the Bosman ruling which allowed players to move freely at the end of their contracts, Eastham was honoured alongside the Belgian at a FIFPro event – recognised for the part he played in the domestic freedom of movement for players in England.

Finally free to play for Arsenal, Eastham set about making up for lost time, scoring twice on his debut in a 5-1 win over Bolton. He would end up wearing the captain’s armband under Billy Wright, but his time at Highbury was winding to a close by the time of the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

Eastham had already done enough to earn 19 senior England caps and a place in Ramsey’s squad. It would be a disappointing summer on a personal level, however, with Eastham playing not a single minute as the Three Lions roared to World Cup glory.

He would not even receive a winners medal until 2007 when FIFA ruled they would be awarded retrospectively to non-playing squad members of previous finals.