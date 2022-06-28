The widely-expected transfer was confirmed at noon on Tuesday.

Although the midfielder's contract had been due to expire this summer and he had rejected a new one, the Tigers will receive a small fee because they exercised their right to trigger a 12-month extension with negotiations still ongoing. They have done the same with Mallik Wilks, who looks set to join Sheffield Wednesday if the Yorkshire clubs can agree a fee.

Made captain of previous club Sunderland when he was only 23, Honeyman brought his leadership, positive personality and football skills to East Yorkshire in a three-year stay where he became an important figure.

But with moves for fellow central midfielders Ozan Tufan, Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore all imminent, he could see that although Hull wanted to keep him, his playing time would inevitably be reduced next season, and has therefore decided to move on.

Honeyman's first season at the club was a difficult one, going from challenging for the play-offs - and, Honeyman rather unwisely said, automatic promotion - at the turn of the year, to finishing bottom of the Championship.

But Honeyman swept the board at Hull's player of the season awards as they won the League Two title the following May. As well as three goals, he had 13 assists, and was named in the division's team of the season.

POPULAR FIGURE: Hull City midfielder George Honeyman has joined Millwall

Even with injuries which delayed the start of his 2021-22, he was still a key figure back in the Championship last term, scoring five times.

In a statement, Hull said: "We would like to thank George for his work ethic, dedication and immense contribution to the club, and wish him well for the future."