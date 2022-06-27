Nathan Baxter to return to Hull City - with option for Tigers to make loan from Chelsea permanent

The 23-year-old was engaged in a fight for first-team football with Matt Ingram last season, Baxter starting 16 Championship matches, his rival all but one of the other 30.

Despite Hull's enthusiasm, Baxter's availability at the start of the summer was uncertain with Todd Boehly's Chelsea takeover leading to the departure of Roman Abramovich's chief transfer negotiator Marina Granovskaia and, on Monday, "technical and performance adviser" Petr Cech. American Boehly has taken over as interim sporting director.

BACK FOR MORE: Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter is set for a second season on loan at Hull City

But the new regime have allowed Baxter to return to East Yorkshire, renewing the competition with Ingram, who signed a new contract in June.

Hull vice-chairman Tan Kesler confirmed as much to BBC Humberside, adding that the loan contained an option to buy.

Baxter has previously been loaned to Solihull Moors, Woking, Yeovil Town and Ross County.