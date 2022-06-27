George Honeyman out, Ozan Tufan in as Hull City revamp continues at pace

KEY PLAYER: George Honeyman has been an influential figure since joining from Sunderland but Hull City are now moving in a different direction

The Tigers and Fenerbahce announced at the weekend that a deal has been agreed for Ozan Tufan to join, with Fulham's Jean-Michel Seri and Hayatspor's Adama Traore expected to follow.

Perhaps seeing which way the wind is blowing, therefore, Honeyman has decided to join Championship rivals Millwall.

Hull's 2020-21 player of the season rejected the offer of a new contract but the way his previous deal was structured will allow them to receive a small transfer fee because the Tigers triggered a one-year extension as negotiations continued.

Part of the team relegated from the Championship in his first season in East Yorkshire, Honeyman was instrumental in the League One title win that followed, scoring three goals and more importantly making 13.

He was important last season too, even though ankle injuries restricted him to 34 league starts, scoring five times.

That Honeyman was made captain of his previous club, Sunderland, at the age of 23, also pointed to his leadership qualities.

The arrivals of Tufan and Seri would have undoubtedly restricted his game-time, though.

Tufan - like Honeyman, 27 years-old - spent the first half of last season on loan in the Premier League, although he made only four league starts and three substitute appearances for Watford.

"Fenerbahce and Hull City can confirm Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan has left Istanbul and is travelling to Hull to agree personal terms and complete his move to the MKM Stadium," Hull revealed on Saturday night.

"Official confirmation will be made once the player, who has 65 appearances and nine goals for the Turkish national side, has completed his medical and the transfer is given international clearance."

The fee is expected to be in the region of £4m.

Seri, who Fulham bought for £25m four years ago, made 26 starts as the Cottagers won last season's Championship.

Traore - not to be confused with his namesake, the Barcelona winger - is awaiting a work permit to allow him to complete a free transfer.

All three new midfielders have spent time in the Turkish league.

Hull are also expected to sign Portuguese centre-back Tobias Figueiredo from Nottingham Forest in a busy first full transfer window since Turkish businessman and television personality Acun Ilicali bought the club.