Sheffield Wednesday close to signing ex-Leeds United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers forward from Hull City

The Owls have been strongly linked with a move for the 23-year-old from Leeds, who came through the ranks at Elland Road. He spent time on loan at Doncaster Rovers during his time at Leeds before making the move to Barnsley in July 2019.

He joined Hull on loan six months later before signing a permanent deal in East Yorkshire the following summer.

Wednesday have had a busy week on the recruitment front with Will Vaulks arriving at Hillsborough on Tuesday before the Owls swooped for outgoing Rotherham United duo Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe on Wednesday evening.

All three players will join on free transfers with their contracts at their respective clubs up next week.

Wilks is reportedly the next player who will join the Owls this summer but the Hillsborough outfit will be required to pay a transfer fee after Hull exercised the option to extend the player's contract until the summer of 2023.

It has been reported by Hull Live that Wednesday will need to pay £200,000 to sign Wilks. If a deal is agreed, it would be the first time the Owls have paid a fee for a player since 2020.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Tigers, with the forward playing just six minutes of football under Shota Arveladze, who was appointed manager at Hull in January.

MALLIK WILKS: Is close to joining Sheffield Wednesday from Hull City, according to reports. Picture: Getty Images.

The forward, who can play across an attacking front three, has 30 goals and 16 assists in 89 League One appearances.