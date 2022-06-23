As recently as Wednesday morning, the Millers had been in a strong position regarding the prospects of the pair signing new deals, with their contracts finishing at the end of June.

But the Owls came in with fresh offers to sign both players, hugely influential in United’s promotion to the second-tier last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Wednesday, Millers boss Paul Warne said: “In regards to Smudge (Smith) and Iky (Ihiekwe), I know they are well thought of at our football club. We have done everything we can with the chairman’s support to try and keep them.

Rotherham United duo Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith have signed for Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“I am pretty confident of keeping one or both, but I also could have gone down a different route and been criticised for it. I could have literally said to them ‘It is now or never, literally sign it or we part company’.

“But I have a real tight relationship with both players and understand their quandary.”

A move to S6 sees the pair link up with ex-Millers team-mate Will Vaulks, who rejected Championship interest to sign.

Finances and big money were not the primary driver in his decision. Joining a group who have some big characters in a dressing room which he feels he can add to definitely was.

Sheffield Wednesday's new signing Will Vaulks. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Alongside being part of a meaningful project. In Wednesday’s case, it begins and ends in securing ‘Project Championship’ in 2022-23.

It won’t be easy, but that does not put Vaulks off when it came to this particular ‘gig’. Quite the opposite in fact, with his career graph showing he has never had anything easy.

Vaulks, 28, said: “At a big club, like Wednesday obviously is, it is not always easy as everybody is attracted to come to the club.

“It is a big fanbase and sometimes they sign players and it does not go quite the way they want it to.

“I think that has probably happened here in the past and it is something that the manager does not want to happen any more.

“I certainly did not want to join a club who had the wrong characters and people who are just here to make the numbers up and collect their wage. That is not the way I have ever worked.

“You shouldn’t sign for a club like this if you cannot deal with a bit of pressure.

“A reason that the manager brought me in as well is helping people deal with that and, hopefully, I can and I’d like to think I can offer something and I can improve the group.”

As for what specifically makes the right character, Vaulks is in a position to elaborate.

He added: “It doesn’t mean you have to be 37 and have played a thousand games. It’s about what players have got in their armoury.

“It is about asking people how much it means to them and I know that is something that is so important to the manager.

“From our phone calls, he wants to bring the right people in who want to be here, have success and give everything to the shirt.”

For Vaulks, another big factor in choosing his next club after leaving Cardiff was the manager.

After doing his homework on Darren Moore, a respected figure across football, he feels he has.

“It is really important to me. I am quite personable and like to speak to everybody and have relationships with people”, he continued.

“If I cannot speak to my manager, who can I speak to? You have a working relationship with him and he is not your best mate.

“You don’t go for a coffee with him, but you need to have that feeling we are on the same wavelength and want success for the football club.