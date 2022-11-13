Miller scored twice at Blundell Park, either side of a wonder strike from Harrison Biggins, making it nine League Two goals for the frontman this season.

Grimsby striker John McAtee marked his return after three months on the sidelines with a late consolation, but it was not enough to inspire an unlikely turnaround as three points headed back to South Yorkshire.

Schofield said of Miller: “George’s work-ethic, his effort, his application and willingness to chase lost causes, his ability as a footballer comes on top of that.

Harrison Biggins scored a wonder goal for Doncaster Rovers at Grimsby (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“He deserved his two goals and should be pleased with his performance.”

Miller opened the scoring after just six minutes when he converted the rebound after Kyle Knoyle had been denied by Max Crocombe.

Grimsby pushed for a leveller as Harry Clifton dragged wide from 25 yards before the same player failed to make the most of a one-on-one chance after racing clean through.

At the other end, Miller fired over aim shortly before half-time but Biggins produced a sensational half-volley to make it 2-0 shortly after the restart.

Miller then slotted home his second on the counter-attack just after the hour before McAtee marked his return from injury with a late reply.