Harrogate Town's George Thomson has set his sights on one more promotion after agreeing a new contract with the League Two club which could take him to a testimonial.

The Sulphurites were in Conference North when Thomson joined from FC United of Manchester in 2017, and his new deal offers the chance to make it to a decade at Wetherby Road.

The deal runs until 2026, but contains the option of a further year.

And Thomson goes into it on the back of his and the club's best season to date.

Thomson was named players' player of the year after a campaign which saw him score 18 times from midfield.

Harrogate finished 13th in League Two, their highest league position, and their 63-point tally was their biggest in the Football League, which they won promotion to in 2020.

It has given Thomson renewed belief that he can get the club into League One.

"I’m looking forward to a couple more years and to see what we can do," said the 32-year-old.

PART OF THE FURNITURE: Midfielder George Thomson has been with Harrogate Town since 2017

“I’m desperate to achieve another promotion while I’m playing here, that’s the aim we want to build on last season and keep pushing forward, and see if we can go one better this year."

Assistant manager Paul Thirlwell spoke of what Thomson brings to the dressing room as well as the pitch.

“He’s an outstanding player for us and he has been for years," he said.