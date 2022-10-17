The Rotherham United striker is a sharp cookie, having completed a Masters in Renewable Energy and Environmental Finance. In a footballing sense, he is nobody's fool.

His fellow graduate, Matt Taylor, who has a bachelor's degree in Sport Development Coaching from Sheffield Hallam University, got it right when he called for the Irishman shortly before the hour mark. The game was starting to gravitate Rotherham's way and he sensed something. How right he was.

Three minutes after giving Kelly a chance, the Millers manager reaped a dividend. The forward unsettled Town's backline who got panicky. They momentarily switched off on 61 minutes and it was enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Barlaser's cross from deep was nodded back towards the danger zone by the insuppressible Richard Wood, who was too strong for Yuta Nakayama. As Town's defence stood still, Kelly didn’t stand on ceremony and dispatched the loose ball.

Kelly is the sort of honest, inquisitive, game player and individual who doesn't let you down and is good to have around. Hudderfield's replacements, by contrast, pussy-footed about. Kelly was here for business.

He scored the third goal of his Millers career after being summoned from the bench. Not quite in the David Fairclough category yet, but a handy player to have around.

This son of County Donegal is living the dream. He’s a quintessential team man and also the sort of low-maintenance individual who managers love. He’s also someone blessed with perspective. Recent events in his homeland reinforce that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United substitute Georgie Kelly celebrates his winner against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Kelly, who joined Rotherham in late January, after his contract at League of Ireland club Bohemians expired, commented: "Cresslough was horrible. You are talking about grandchildren and different things and it shows how life works and how fragile things can be. Ten lives lost, just like that. Horrible.

"People talk about pressure (in football). It does not matter at all when you think about life and family and people losing loved ones. Just to be here and healthy and fit is a positive.

"I don't feel any pressure. Being here in the Championship is a bonus, never mind getting on and scoring. My expectations are fairly low because of where I’ve come from. Just to be playing in the Championship is mad, never mind scoring."

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's been no away bonus for Huddersfield since April 30. They did not perform badly at Rotherham, en route to their first defeat in these parts in thirty years, yet there was something missing.

They got in some very good attacking positions, most certainly in the first half. Their final ball was lousy at times and when the game became a battle on the restart, Rotherham's midfield took over.

Mark Fotheringham talked things up after, but he will have learned a bit about his players on the quiet. The absence of the General, aka Jonathan Hogg, was sorely felt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another day, they could - and perhaps should - have been awarded a late penalty after substitute Jack Rudoni got on the wrong side of fellow replacement Cohen Bramall and went down following a tangle.

There were more pertinent issues for Town, cowed for much of the second period.

The first half was a mixture for both sides. Rotherham started slowly- perhaps coming to terms with the absence of top-scorer Chieo Ogbene - but then scored a beauty with Conor Washington's superb curler being a sight to behold.

The glow did not last long. Town's set-plays under the auspices of Sorba Thomas left a fair bit to be desired in the opening half, But they got one right and how.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was straight from the training ground at the Canalside. Thomas took the low road and picked out Danny Ward from a corner. His movement was swift and his finish against his old club was deadly.

While Ward's radar functioned well, Jordan Rhodes's didn't. A couple of decent opportunities by his standards passed him by. On the rare occasions when Wood wasn't in his face and growling at him.

Anyone's game at the interval, it was Rotherham who stepped up. After two second-half performances against Millwall and Blackburn which were not to Taylor's liking, his players showed they were listening.

Rotherham got in Town's faces and for the home fans, it was like greeting an old friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big moment saw Viktor Johansson keep out Duane Holmes's low shot after Town's most polished work on the resumption. Its importance was magnified when Kelly struck soon after.Rotherham protected their lead as Town huffed and puffed, but didn’t convince. A big game awaits at Boro this weekend. The Millers, by contrast, have a spot of respite.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Harding, Hall, Wood, Peltier (Humphreys 66), Ferguson (Bramall 66); Wiles, Barlaser, Rathbone; Eaves (Kelly 58), Washington (Odoffin 89). Unused substitutes: Vickers, McCart, Norton-Cuffy.