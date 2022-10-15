Mark Fotheringham's view on a big penalty call which went against Huddersfield Town at Rotherham United

Trailing to substitute Georgie Kelly's goal just after the hour mark, a controversial moment arrived in the last ten minutes when referee Jeremy Simpson was unmoved after Jack Rudoni got on the wrong side of fellow replacement Cohen Bramall and went down.

On whether he felt it was a spot-kick, Fotheringham said: "Yes, but what I would say is that the referees are doing a fantastic job and they gave us a penalty the other week with Rhodesy, with the one he scored. So I am not unsatisfied with the referees at all because I feel that balanced itself out over the season.

"What I have to say is that the guys we have had in the last couple of weeks have to really compliment them as they are very athletic and keep up with play so well and it's a big credit to themselves and how hard-working they are.

"I know, towards the end of the season, that’s definitely going to balance out for us."

Offering his take on the game, Fotheringham insists he was pleased with his side's general performance, it not the manner of the two concessions.He added: "It was bitterly disappointed to lose two goals like that. It was stuff we could influence and affect and I take responsibility for it because we have been relentlessly on these type of actions in training and how we can defend the box and handle the stress better.

"To be faIr, there were signs we were getting there with the clean sheet last weekend. We actually had good bodies around the second one, but just got caught on our flat heels a little bit.

Mark Fotheringham. Picture: PA