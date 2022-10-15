Mark Fotheringham's view on a big penalty call which went against Huddersfield Town at Rotherham United
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Mark Fotheringham admitted to being philosophical over a big penalty call that did not go in the Terriers' favour as their tough run of away form continued in a 2-1 loss at Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.
Trailing to substitute Georgie Kelly's goal just after the hour mark, a controversial moment arrived in the last ten minutes when referee Jeremy Simpson was unmoved after Jack Rudoni got on the wrong side of fellow replacement Cohen Bramall and went down.
On whether he felt it was a spot-kick, Fotheringham said: "Yes, but what I would say is that the referees are doing a fantastic job and they gave us a penalty the other week with Rhodesy, with the one he scored. So I am not unsatisfied with the referees at all because I feel that balanced itself out over the season.
"What I have to say is that the guys we have had in the last couple of weeks have to really compliment them as they are very athletic and keep up with play so well and it's a big credit to themselves and how hard-working they are.
"I know, towards the end of the season, that’s definitely going to balance out for us."
Offering his take on the game, Fotheringham insists he was pleased with his side's general performance, it not the manner of the two concessions.He added: "It was bitterly disappointed to lose two goals like that. It was stuff we could influence and affect and I take responsibility for it because we have been relentlessly on these type of actions in training and how we can defend the box and handle the stress better.
"To be faIr, there were signs we were getting there with the clean sheet last weekend. We actually had good bodies around the second one, but just got caught on our flat heels a little bit.
"But the performance levels from a team who are low in the table, to come here and create as many chances as we had, I cannot be too hard on them because they showed me they played with big confidence and quality. On another day, if the final ball and killer instinct in the box was there, the game could’ve been put to bed in the first half.”