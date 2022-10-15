By the final whistle, it had changed.

Defeats for the Terriers in these parts are rare - this was a first in thirty years. They had a big penalty shout go against them when substitute Jack Rudoni tangled in the box with Cohen Bramall and can feel sore at that but this was a deserved win for the Millers and a first for Matt Taylor.

The talk beforehand was of a striker not available in Millers top-scorer Chiedozie Ogbene. At half-time, it had turned to two forwards who scored and by the end, it was all about another attacker.

Georgie Kelly takes the applause after scoring Rotherham United's winner against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

At level-pegging at the interval after two fine goals from Conor Washington and Danny Ward, the stage was set for a side to step up and that was Rotherham.

After a tough second half at Blackburn last weekend, this was a strong response. The Millers won the battle, midfield and the points with the irrepressible Georgie Kelly further endearing himself to United punters with another big goal.

It arrived three minutes after entering the fray. Dan Barlaser’s deep delivery was headed into the danger zone by Richard Wood and as Town briefly dithered, Kelly gobbled up the loose ball.It was enough to give Rotherham a second win in eight games and end a sticky run of form.

For Town, their poor away form continues. They have yet to win on the road this term and playing like they did in the second half, their wait could well go on for some while.

At half-time, both sides had positives to grasp onto with the second half nicely poised.

For Rotherham, a hearty response after a low-key start was a tick in the box and the sweetener arrived by way of a stunning opener from Conor Washington on 25 minutes, with the striker firing a pinpoint curler after being found by Barlaser.

Town’s litany of concessions in the first half of games away from home this term extended to 11 in the process, but what came after it was more to their liking.

A superb set-piece routine straight from the Canalside saw them level thanks to former Millers striker Danny Ward’s crisp finish after being picked up by Sorba Thomas’s low corner.

It extended Town’s good goalscoring record from set-plays - it stood at 46 per cent of their tally this season before the kick-off.

Chances were at a premium aside from that, with Jordan Rhodes’ early header comfortably saved by Viktor Johansson, while Lee Nicholls gathered Richard Wood’s effort at the other end.

Town-wise, several free-kick situations were decidedly under-whelming from Thomas. But his one moment of quality certainly compensated for that.

In the second half, it was Rotherham who delivered. It was certainly more memorable than their recent televised game with Boro.

Rotherham United: Johansson; Harding, Hall, Wood, Peltier (Humphreys 65), Ferguson (Bramall 66); Wiles, Barlaser, Rathbone; Eaves (Kelly 58), Washington (Odoffin 89). Unused substitutes: Vickers, McCart, Norton-Cuffy.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Lees, Helik, Nakayama; Thomas, Kasumu (Ondo 84), Kamara, Jackson (Rowe 67); Holmes (Mahoney 67); Rhodes, Ward (Rudoni 67). Unused substitutes: Bilokapic, Turton, Spencer.