Georginio Rutter issues message to Leeds United fans as he admits 'my body told me to stop'
The 21-year-old has been hindered by a hernia problem for weeks but has remained available for selection. He registered two assists in the club’s recent 2-0 win over Millwall, the final game before the international break.
He was set to link up with Thierry Henry in the France under-21s set-up but has been withdrawn from the squad. Leeds have confirmed he will undergo minor surgery to address his issue.
Writing on Instagram, Rutter said: “Hi everyone, important victory yesterday, thank you for the support but I wanted to tell you that after a few painful weeks, I tried to give everything until the end for the team, but my body told me to stop. I hope to help the team as quickly as possible see you soon.”
The surgery he is set to undergo is not expected to keep him out for a lengthy spell. It is hoped he will be in contention to face Watford and Hull City over the Easter weekend.
A statement issued by Leeds read: “Leeds United can confirm Georginio has been withdrawn from the France under-21s squad and will undergo minor surgery.
“The forward has been suffering with a hernia problem for a number of weeks, which has been carefully managed, and the club will now use the international break to address the issue fully.
"Surgery allows a return to play in approximately 10 days and all being well, he could be in contention for the Easter Sky Bet Championship fixtures against Watford and Hull City.”