Georginio Rutter has promised to bring energy to Leeds United after potentially becoming the club's record signing.

The 20-year-old has joined from Hoffenheim at a difficult time.

They played very well in large parts at Aston Villa on Friday – coach Jesse Marsch called it their "most complete performance" and best away performance of his 10-month tenure – but are now seven games without a win.

Marsch wants to be judged from the win at Liverpool nine matches ago but the Premier League table does not pick and choose and after two victories in 17 games in all competitions Leeds are two points above the relegation zone.

So they will hope the addition of an exciting forward for an initial £25m, with the possibility of going beyond the £32m paid for Brenden Aaronson, will lift spirits.

It is no bad thing, therefore, that he cites "energy" as a big part of his game as he prepares to join the Leeds "family".

"I'm very excited," he told his new club's official website.

"I have a lot of energy. Techinque and dribbling are my strengths on the pitch.

NEW ADDITION: Leeds United have signed Georginio Rutter from Hoffenheim for a fee that could rise to £35m

"I think it's the right time for me. It's the best league in football and I hope we'll have a good season."

With an intense style of play, Leeds try to feed off the energy of supporters and the next two matches, both at Elland Road, will be important for Marsch.

The American was booed as he went over to the away fans at the end of Friday's 2-1 defeat and said afterwards: "Everybody's frustrated but I would have expected an appreciation for the way the team played."

Not registered for the original game, Rutter is ineligible to face Cardiff City in Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay at Elland Road, but will be paraded to fans.

Former Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough midfielder Dean Whitehead will be in temporary charge of the Bluebirds after Mark Hudson’s sacking at the weekend.

Rutter could make his debut at home to Brentford on Sunday.

He has been given a flavour of what to expect from his French Under-21 team-mate Illan Meslier, who grew up in the same town.

"Before I camee here he told me Leeds are a real family and the fans are amazing," said Rutter. "He told me if I need any help, tell him.

"Football is for the fans, they are very important for the club. I want to do more to provide a lot of energy to the fans in the stadium."

Leon Bailey opened the scoring for Villa just two minutes into Friday’s game after a Leeds corner they ought to have scored from. Emi Buendia added a second against the run of play.

Patrick Bamford's goal was no more than a consolation for Leeds but it was his 100th league goal and first strike since December 2021.

"We're getting Patrick healthy and Luis Sinisterra will be in training this week," said Marsch before Rutter's arrival. "Losing (Crysencio) Summerville (to an ankle injury) was a blow but we like our attacking options and if we can start with three or four on the pitch and bring three or four off the bench, we can be a really dynamic attacking team."

On Friday's loss, he stressed: "If we play like this we'll get results much more often. That's the key, trying to remove results from the process.

"I look at this phase since Liverpool and I would say we've made progress to becoming more and more the team we want to be but never really, even in some of the (two) wins we've had, performing at the high level we did on Friday.