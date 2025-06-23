Giant striker leaves Huddersfield Town by mutual consent

KYLE HUDLIN has left Huddersfield Town after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The giant striker joined the club in 2022 from National League outfit Solihull Moors and spent three loan spells away from West Yorkshire in his time at Town.

The 6ft 9in forward, 24, scored six times in 30 appearances during a season-long loan at League Two outfit Newport County in 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midlander spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Burton Albion.

Huddersfield Town striker Kyle Hudlin, who has left the club. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

After joining Town, Hudlin was immediately loaned out to AFC Wimbledon in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign to gain league experience before returning to the club.

He took his chance in the pre-season in 2023 and scored in the League Cup clash against Middlesbrough in early season and was rewarded by virtue of fresh terms under impressing Neil Warnock and Ronnie Jepson. He was contracted at the club until 2026.

Hudlin joined Solihull in October 2020 after catching the eye with his prolific goalscoring record for non-league sides Boldmere Sports, Social Falcons and Solihull United.