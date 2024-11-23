Gillingham 1 Harrogate Town 2: Simon Weaver's men mount comeback to secure away win
Tim Dieng had put the Gills in front but Anthony O’Connor and Josh March converted chances later in the second half to seal the points for Simon Weaver’s team.
Conditions in Kent forced a slow and uneventful start but in the 17th minute the home bench were incensed when the referee waved away penalty appeals after Marcus Wyllie’s shirt appeared to be pulled as he prepared to shoot.
The decision nearly proved costly for the hosts moments later, however James Daly’s left-footed strike for Harrogate missed the target.
Dieng opened the scoring early in the second half when he got on the end of a Max Clark corner, getting just enough on the ball from close range to beat goalkeeper James Belshaw.
The lead would last less than 10 minutes, with O’Connor first to react after an effort from Daly struck the post, converting from a few yards out.
The comeback was complete when March stayed onside, latched onto a through-ball from Jack Muldoon and guided an effort beyond Jake Turner.
