Harrogate Town came from behind at Priestfield to secure back-to-back League Two wins with a 2-1 victory.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tim Dieng had put the Gills in front but Anthony O’Connor and Josh March converted chances later in the second half to seal the points for Simon Weaver’s team.

Conditions in Kent forced a slow and uneventful start but in the 17th minute the home bench were incensed when the referee waved away penalty appeals after Marcus Wyllie’s shirt appeared to be pulled as he prepared to shoot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision nearly proved costly for the hosts moments later, however James Daly’s left-footed strike for Harrogate missed the target.

Simon Weaver's Harrogate Town mounted a comeback at Gillingham. | George Wood/Getty Images

Dieng opened the scoring early in the second half when he got on the end of a Max Clark corner, getting just enough on the ball from close range to beat goalkeeper James Belshaw.

The lead would last less than 10 minutes, with O’Connor first to react after an effort from Daly struck the post, converting from a few yards out.