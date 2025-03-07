Gillingham v Bradford City: 'I feel we've been good from the start of the season but we've taken scrappy goals out of the equation'
But the response from the defensive unit has been magnificent, conceding just once in 12 league games – a record Jack Shepherd says they would love to add to at Gillingham on Saturday.
So whilst the attacking players have stepped up since 15-goal Cook was wiped out a team which had scored 30 in the league at that point, Shepherd and co have done their utmost to make it easier.
"Tuesday was a 3-0 (win) but a few recent games have been 1-0 so the clean sheets have been vital," says the man on loan from Barnsley. "As a defender, that's what we aim to do – keep a clean sheet.
"As long as we keep a clean sheet we only need one goal to win. We've just got to keep chucking bodies on the line and keeping the ball out of the back of the net.
"We like to go forward and help the attack but at the end of the day our main job as defenders is to keep the ball out of the net."
The Bantams had only kept two clean sheets in the league this season when Cook was injured at Barrow on New Year's Day.
"There was no particular conversation or turning point that springs to mind," says Shepherd.
"I feel we've been good from the start of the season but there's just been lapses in concentration conceding a few scrappy goals. We've taken them out of the equation."
Antoni Sarcevic, Lewis Richards, Alex Pattison, Ciaran Kelly, Tyreik Wright and Callum Johnson will be missing at Priestfield. The latter trio are back in training, but Richards' hamstring operation is likely to end his season. He will make the most of it to have shoulder surgery too.
