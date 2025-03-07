WHEN a cruciate ligament injury to Andy Cook wiped out half of Bradford City's League Two goals, it could have ended more than just the striker's season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the response from the defensive unit has been magnificent, conceding just once in 12 league games – a record Jack Shepherd says they would love to add to at Gillingham on Saturday.

So whilst the attacking players have stepped up since 15-goal Cook was wiped out a team which had scored 30 in the league at that point, Shepherd and co have done their utmost to make it easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tuesday was a 3-0 (win) but a few recent games have been 1-0 so the clean sheets have been vital," says the man on loan from Barnsley. "As a defender, that's what we aim to do – keep a clean sheet.

Bradford City's Jack Shepherd (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"As long as we keep a clean sheet we only need one goal to win. We've just got to keep chucking bodies on the line and keeping the ball out of the back of the net.

"We like to go forward and help the attack but at the end of the day our main job as defenders is to keep the ball out of the net."

The Bantams had only kept two clean sheets in the league this season when Cook was injured at Barrow on New Year's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was no particular conversation or turning point that springs to mind," says Shepherd.

"I feel we've been good from the start of the season but there's just been lapses in concentration conceding a few scrappy goals. We've taken them out of the equation."