Gillingham v Bradford City: Why Mark Hughes is 'comfortable' despite City being out of top seven

BRADFORD CITY are on their best run of form since mid-autumn, yet still find themselves outside of the play-off positions.

It is something that would probably irk many managers who are not of a calmer disposition than Mark Hughes.

In the week which saw Hughes reach the first anniversary of his time in charge, City marked it with an important win at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Results elsewhere ensured they remained in eighth spot. Hughes is not unduly concerned.

Mark Hughes. Picture: PA

He said: “It’s not as if we’re not trending in the right direction.

“We’re in good nick at the moment. A lot of teams are winning like we are, but we’ve just got to deal with what we can and see where that takes us.

“We’re picking up a good amount of points and we’re in a good place. We’re more than comfortable with where we are.

“Other teams will slip up. We’ve just got to do what we have to.

“If we continue in the same vein and continue picking up good points away and at home, then we’ll be very close.”

Hughes's side will definitely move into the play-off zone with victory in Kent this evening, although they face a revitalised Gills side who are pulling away from trouble at the wrong end of the table and are one of the division's form sides as it stands.

Hughes continued: “They are starting to pick up results and got another good win on Saturday (against Wimbledon).

“It won’t be easy. but we’ve just got to go there with the same attitude that we’ve shown against Doncaster.

“If we do that, then we shouldn’t fear anybody in this league.”

Last six games: Gillingham DWLWWW; Bradford DDWWLW.

Referee: A Young (Swindon).

