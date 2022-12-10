Gillingham v Bradford City: Winger Jamie Walker keen to make up for lost time

A SUNDAY trip to the Priestfield Stadium in December is not most people's idea of fun - with the greatest of respect to Gillingham.

Fit-again Bradford City winger Jamie Walker is minded to think differently.

After a vibrant loan spell last season, the Scot, amid a fair bit of fanfare, was named as the club's first close-season signing in May.

Things have not mapped out in the way either the player or his new employers have intended since, with the former Hearts man going under the knife for knee surgery in August.

Bradford City's Jamie Walker. Picture Tony Johnson

He had made just one appearance in 2022-23 on the opening day of the season against Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

Thankfully, Walker is now back in the fray and has been eased back in by way of two appearances from the bench in City's last two fixtures.

Making his first start since July 30 is the next big hurdle for the 29-year-old, whose ability to unlock the door in the attacking third strengthens the hand of City, who have lost their last three games in all competitions.

Walker said: "I feel great. I have had a couple of weeks of full training now and am itching to get back playing.

"I have played minutes in the past couple of games, but want to be starting games in the next few weeks and if I am chosen by the gaffer, then I feel ready to go.”

Walker's availability is timely. But despite a blip in recent results for City, the wingman is looking at the bigger picture and insists the club are well placed.

He added: "We’ve had a decent first half to the season. There are games where we could have picked a few more points, but I think we are in a good position.