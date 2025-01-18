Grant McCann has told Doncaster Rovers to take belief from last season's form surge as they look to kick-start their League Two campaign.

Rovers are fresh from knocking Championship side Hull City out of the FA Cup but were beaten at home by Port Vale last time out in the league to continue their stuttering form.

Despite their inconsistency, McCann's men are only two points adrift of the automatic promotion places in seventh, a far cry from last season when they found themselves down in 22nd in February.

Doncaster went on to win 13 of their last 17 games to finish fifth.

"We can take a lot of confidence from that and certainly remember what we're capable of," said McCann ahead of today's trip to Gillingham.

"It's not as easy as that. We need to get back to being a bit more consistent in the league because we haven't been over the last eight to 10 games. We've been a little bit win one, lose one, draw one, win one, lose one, draw one. That's not good enough if we want to get out of this division.

"We know exactly what we need to do. We're in a decent enough position. Walsall have probably been the only consistent team in the division – but we showed we're capable of that last season."

Doncaster face a journey into the unknown this weekend with former Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman set to belatedly get his Gillingham tenure under way.

Doncaster players celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Hull in the FA Cup. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA)

The Gills have lost their past three games but have not played since January 2 due to postponements.

"We're a little bit unsure and in the dark about what they're going to do and what sort of team they're going to play," said McCann, who is waiting on two unnamed players after they sat out training this week due to illness.

"I wish they'd played their game last week to get a rough idea.

"We'll see what the teamsheet throws up – the formation and things like that – so there's going to be a bit more work on the day because it's John's first game.

Grant McCann's side peaked at the right time last season. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA)

"It's great to see John back. I'm sure he was desperate to get back in because he's always worked and managed so many games. I'm sure he's gone in there thinking they can push up towards the top seven.