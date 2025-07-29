'Goals, goals, goals': Matt Hamshaw lays out demands for shot-shy Rotherham United attackers
The Millers scored 54 goals in 46 League One goals last season, and ended with a goal difference of minus five.
It turned a season of high hopes into one of disappointment as a side expected to push for the play-off places finished in 13th.
Captain and centre-forward Jonson Clarke-Harris was moved on in the summer, but Hamshaw says it will be down to all areas of the team to contribute more.
"Powelly (midfielder Joe Powell) was top for our assists last season (with eight)," he noted. "I've spoken to him and he needs to get a few more goals next season.
"I want Kian Spence to get more goals in the team.
"I think Josh (Benson, pictured) has got goals in him.
"I think we've got to chip in from all areas but I think we need a solid foundation to build on.
"To get where you need to be, it's all right scoring but you also need to keep clean sheets.
"Over our time getting out of this league we've done that really successfully.
"I hope that can continue."
Former Halifax midfielder Spence's impact will be delayed by a hamstring injury expected to keep him out until September.
Creativity will also be an issue and with that in mind, Hamshaw has been working to repurpose Jack Holmes as a wing-back in the formation he plans to use in the new campaign.
The arrival of Marvin Kaleta from Wolverhampton Wanderers will probably limit opportunities for 23-year-old Holmes, but over the course of a long League One season he should still have a part to play, and his manager wants him in the right frame of mind for it.
"Holmesy just needs to play with more confidence, I've said all along," commented Hamshaw.
"I want him to get at players and try and get crosses in.
"I don't want him to be a little bit passive and go backwards.
"Hopefully Jack can really cement his place and really cause me headaches.
"I want loads of headaches with my selection every week and I want to make sure we have real competition for places."