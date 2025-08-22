GOOD players, good people.

That maxim has served Bradford City well in terms of their summer recruitment, according to Graham Alexander.

This week's addition of former Manchester United and Stoke City player Nick Powell has taken their signings count into double figures. There may be room for one more yet, if things transpire.

A host of newcomers have not only been busy making their mark on the pitch in the club's unbeaten start to the season in league and EFL Cup, but have also been quickly accepted into the dressing room with their characters and personalities adding to a tight group.

Graham Alexander, manager of Bradford City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

Alexander said: "Players want to play with good players. They want to look round the changing room and think: ‘decent, good lad, fit as anything, strong’.

"I believe it helps you if you get that feeling around your teammates. You grow 10 per cent and that’s what our team and squad is about.

"Then the acid test comes in to the character and personality. If you want to be your own guy and not part of this group, then it’s not going to work.

"We want the players to be what they are as people. But if you’re in a team game, you have to blend in and be one of the group. I’ve got no qualms that Nick won’t do that."

Latest Bradford City signing Nick Powell. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

While many managers ensure that they make a number of character checks regarding all prospective signings and speak to rival bosses and players across the circuit, Alexander is one who will always back his own judgement.

"I think it’s important to make up your own mind," he added.

"I can ask a player who played in the same position and he’ll go: ‘no, I wouldn’t sign him, he’s terrible’. But that means he’s going to play.