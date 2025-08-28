Graham Alexander makes Josh Neufville revelation ahead of reunion with former club AFC Wimbledon

WHEN Bradford City manager Graham Alexander watched Josh Neufville score a key goal in AFC Wimbledon's final home fixture of last season, he admitted to being concerned.

The right wing-back, a player whom City had been monitoring for a few months, added to his growing list of admirers with the strike which rubber-stamped League Two play-off final participation for the Dons at Notts County's expense in the semi-final second leg at Plough Lane, which the hosts won 1-0.

They triumphed by the same scoreline in the final just up the road at Wembley later on in May.

Boosted by his play-off contribution during a stellar season which saw him scoop a handful of accolades at Wimbledon’s end-of-season awards night, the former Luton Town man could count on a fair number of suitors after deciding to leave south-west London when his deal expired.

His goal against Notts probably alerted a few more, but City's persistence and pitch won the day, with Neufville (pictured) heading north.

On the 24-year-old, currently preparing for a reunion with his old club at Valley Parade on Saturday, Alexander said: "I’ll be honest, I was a bit disappointed when he scored it. Oh no, live on Sky, big game and he’s scored the winning goal!

"I wanted him to go under the radar, but I knew we wanted him. I knew we’d have an opportunity in the summer because he was out of contract.

"I don’t think his quality last season was a secret. We weren’t the only club interested in his signature.

"But it was good to see him live first hand and see his quality playing on the opposite side of the pitch. He’s a versatile player as you saw the other night.

"He was on the left, but he was toing and froing from side to side because he was up against an opponent they wanted to nullify. It ended up being the other way and the opponent trying to stop him.

"He showed at Stoke when he came on and played one up in the front three. He’s just a good player and brilliant professional."

A player who can play on both flanks, Neufville's versatility clearly extends to being comfortable further forward, as was witnessed in the Potteries on Tuesday night as the Bantams put gloss on a memorable unbeaten start to 2025-26 with a magnificent 3-0 victory.

A suitably impressed Alexander labelled it as City's 'number one performance' of the campaign so far, with his players' tactical understanding and decision-making being of the highest order. Flexibility also played its part.

The City chief continued: "I know players have their career paths and their ideal position to fulfil their ambitions and dreams.

"I get that, but there’s another side where you have to be unselfish and maybe play in a different position from time to time just to make sure we keep the strength of the performances as high as we can.