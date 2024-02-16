Graham Alexander on Bradford City getting streetwise in order to solve Valley Parade conundrum once and for all

Unfortunately, harnessing its fan power to yield a healthy supply of points remains a conundrum that several Bradford City managers have wrestled with in recent times.

While the approach of visiting sides invariably centres on the fact that any point is a good one, City have struggled to find different ways of winning.

Do that consistently and they are in business. With six of their next eight matches in all competitions on home soil, they have a choice opportunity in the now.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Getty Images.

Alexander, whose side hammered MK Dons in midweek and host lowly Sutton on Saturday, said: "Nobody would have given us any hope at Wrexham or Derby and we won those. These are really difficult venues and tough opponents and we’ve overcome that.

"I just think it’s maybe a different type of feeling at a home game. We have to adjust our sails to what we face.

"Maybe I’m guilty of wanting us to be consistent and play the same way home and away.

"I think I have to adapt a little bit to our home games because the opposition certainly do that to come and play at Valley Parade.

"That’s something we have to get to the bottom of. If we do that, Valley Parade will be a weapon for us and that’s what we want it to become."

City's routing of MK Dons represented their first home league victory since November 25. Should they triumph on Saturday, it will secure a third straight win in seven days and a feel-good factor will start to generate; a precious commodity of late.

Alexander added: “We want people coming into Valley Parade with a spring in their step, looking forward to the game and seeing their team compete and hopefully win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it’s not what they come into the stadium with, it’s what they leave with. It’s leaving with smiles.

"There has been a lot of good stuff we’ve done over the last three months, but generally a lot of it has been away.