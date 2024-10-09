IF anyone was in any doubt as to how seriously Bradford City are taking this season, it should have been assuaged by events so far this month.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strictly speaking, it is not necessarily anything to do with Monday’s televised victory over Newport County – impressive though it was – either. And relieving.

The recent signings of two ‘elder statesmen’ in Corry Evans and Paul Huntington – to help see them through until January at least – definitely is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October is the time of year when league tables begin to take shape and the contenders start to be separated from the wannabes.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander during the Sky Bet League Two match against Newport County at Valley Parade. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Squad depth can get exposed ahead of the late autumn and winter ‘grind’ and experience and seniority goes a long way.

That was the thought process in City chief Graham Alexander bolstering his numbers by bringing in the aforesaid duo due to injury issues in the spine of their team – in midfield and defence – while also bringing a bit of ‘ballast’ to the dressing room.

While some clubs might have prevaricated, the Bantams, conscious of a mini-dip in form and results, moved quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City followers got their first sight of Evans late on in the triumph over Newport when he came on as a substitute.

Capped 72 times by Northern Ireland, the one-time Manchester United and Hull City player, 34, a free agent after leaving Sunderland in the summer, has operated in the Championship for the lions’ share of his career.

His only two full seasons in League One ended in promotion, with the midfielder intent upon making up for lost time after missing much of last season on Wearside due to injury.

Alexander said: “Losing Antoni Sarcevic first, then Joe Adams and Alex Pattison, it was difficult (in midfield).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we’ve been through in the last few weeks, I thought the team was exceptionally young and we just needed a bit of experience there for certain times and games. It’s to help these young players understand the game and the levels, the standard of training and how we prepare as professionals.

“We wanted to help settle people down when it is a bit flustered.

“I think they work off each other, experienced and young.

“Corry has undoubted quality, nobody can argue about that. It’s just he’s obviously missed a chunk of time, games wise.

“But if we can look after him and get him up to speed, I think we’ve got a really good player on our hands,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s been training with another club for two or three weeks as well, until last week when we offered him the opportunity to come here. “He was straight here the next day and has been training with us since.

“We just thought it was a no-brainer to offer him a short-term contract until January and take it from there.”

While City’s senior core has been replenished at a key juncture, Alexander was entitled to be enthused at the sight of two local lads putting their hands up on Monday evening.

Right-sided defender Jay Benn provided further evidence as to why he is currently keeping reigning player-of-the-season and EFL 2023-24 League Two Team of the Year member Brad Halliday out of the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He contributed two choice assists on the night, with fellow Bradfordian Bobby Pointon producing an electrifying bench cameo, setting up City’s key second goal in the final quarter and scoring a cracker to seal it.

On the duo, who both hail from Low Moor, Alexander added: “He (Benn) has done that (contribute assists) since he came in. He came on and set up a goal for Cooky (Andy Cook) in his first game in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

“He’s shown it in training. He’s really quick, really direct and aggressive and defends well.

“Bobby is a young player that we value highly. He’s got strong competition in those positions throughout the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His cutback was brilliant and I don’t know how he’s got his finish in from that angle. It was superb.”

City's victory was given added kudos by the fact that Newport, much improved on the restart, asked plenty of questions and conjured an equaliser after going behind in the first half and the narrative of the game threatened to wholly change.

It was the sort of home game which has gone away from Bradford on too many times to mention during their penance in the lower divisions.

Alexander, whose side are unbeaten at Valley Parade since March 19, remarked: “We started that work towards the end of last season.

“We sat down and thought about what these games are like here and how we can start better and manage different spells.